Iceland referendum leans towards 'yes' - partial results
The 'yes' camp in Iceland's referendum on starting accession talks with the European Union held a slim lead early on Sunday, partial results showed according to the RUV broadcaster. Some 51.2% of voters supported the government's proposal to restart negotiations, while 48.8% said no, RUV said, based on some 87,000 votes counted. 270,000 people are eligible to vote in Iceland but there was not information available on turnout.
A 'yes' vote would be welcomed in Brussels, as some officials cast Iceland as a low-risk case that could help ease scepticism toward EU enlargement, while its strategic position adds appeal at a time of growing focus on Arctic security.