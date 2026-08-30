Iceland referendum leans towards 'yes' - partial results

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2026 06:04 IST | Created: 30-08-2026 06:04 IST
Iceland referendum leans towards 'yes' - partial results

The 'yes' ​camp in Iceland's ​referendum on ‌starting accession ​talks with the European Union held a ‌slim lead early on Sunday, partial results showed according to the RUV broadcaster. Some ‌51.2% of voters supported the ‌government's proposal to restart negotiations, while 48.8% said no, RUV said, based on some 87,000 ⁠votes ​counted. ⁠270,000 people are eligible to vote in Iceland ⁠but there was not information available ​on turnout.

A 'yes' vote would be ⁠welcomed in Brussels, as some officials cast Iceland ⁠as ​a low-risk case that could help ease scepticism toward EU ⁠enlargement, while its strategic position adds appeal ⁠at ⁠a time of growing focus on Arctic security.

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