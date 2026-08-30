Venezuela's interim president says US energy deal will last 25 years
Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez said on Saturday that the energy agreement with the United States would remain in force for 25 years, target an increase in crude output to 1.5 million barrels per day and preserve Venezuela's sovereignty over its natural resources.
Rodriguez hailed the accord in a late-night address as a "historic" deal that would help revive the country's economy and boost government revenues, saying it would help shape the country's future.