Venezuela's interim president says US energy deal will last 25 years

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2026 07:30 IST | Created: 30-08-2026 07:30 IST
Venezuela's interim president says US energy deal will last 25 years

​Venezuela's ​interim President Delcy ‌Rodriguez said ​on Saturday that ‌the energy agreement with the United States would remain in ‌force for 25 years, target ‌an increase in crude output to 1.5 million ⁠barrels per ​day ⁠and preserve Venezuela's sovereignty over ⁠its natural resources.

Rodriguez hailed the ​accord in a late-night ⁠address as a "historic" deal ⁠that ​would help revive the country's economy and boost ⁠government revenues, saying it ⁠would ⁠help shape the country's future.

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