Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 30-08-2026 10:29 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current ​science news briefs.

Roaches ​to the rescue: ‌Australian scientists ​develop cyborg cockroaches for medical missions

A swarm of giant cockroaches may sound ‌like the stuff of nightmares, but Australian researchers say the insects could one day be used by search-and-rescue teams to ‌deliver lifesaving drugs to people trapped after disasters. Scientists from ‌the University of Queensland and the University of New South Wales have developed paramedic cyborg cockroaches, dubbed "paraborgs", equipped with miniature injection devices and ⁠cameras.

Trump ​signs order ⁠to create a US Space Academy

U.S. President Donald Trump signed ⁠an order on Friday creating a U.S. Space Academy, billing it ​as a new military and civilian institution modeled after ⁠West Point and other military service academies. The proposed academy would build ⁠on Trump's ​space agenda, which he and White House officials have described as a key component of his ⁠legacy. Trump launched the U.S. Space Force as a sixth branch ⁠of ⁠the military during his first term, has attended multiple NASA launches and now aims to return ‌Americans ‌to the moon and eventually ​reach Mars.

TRENDING

1
Several victims reported in shooting incident, police say

Several victims reported in shooting incident, police say

Global
2
Soccer-'Words simply fall short': Inter Miami interim coach marvels at Messi masterclass

Soccer-'Words simply fall short': Inter Miami interim coach marvels at Messi...

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3
Several victims reported in Swiss rave shooting, Blick says

Several victims reported in Swiss rave shooting, Blick says

Global
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Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can AI Save Global Growth? IMF Warns Climate, Aging and Fragmentation Are Raising the Stakes

Asia-Pacific Tourism Rebounds, but Can Better Connectivity Protect Its $3.2 Trillion Future?

More Jobs, Wider Pay Gaps: China’s Open Data Economy Brings Growth with New Inequality

Can China Turn Its Border Counties into Green and Inclusive Gateways to the Greater Mekong?

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