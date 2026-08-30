Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Roundup: NFL teams begin ​roster cuts before Sunday deadline

The Buffalo Bills ​are releasing punter Mitch Wishnowsky and wide ‌receiver/kick ​returner Mecole Hardman Jr., ESPN reported Saturday. Rookie Tommy Doman Jr., a seventh-round draft pick out of Florida, won the punter job in training camp.

Soccer-'Words simply ‌fall short': Inter Miami interim coach marvels at Messi masterclass

Inter Miami interim coach Guillermo Hoyos ran out of superlatives for Lionel Messi after the Argentine playmaker scored four goals in a Major League Soccer match for the first time in his ‌career to inspire a 7-1 thrashing of CF Montreal on Saturday. Messi's four-goal haul and an assist came ‌at a crucial time for Miami, helping them snap a five-game winless run across all competitions.

Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell combine for 68 as Fever trounce Sun

Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell each scored 34 points, carrying the Indiana Fever past the Connecticut Sun for a 111-91 runaway on ⁠Friday night ​in Indianapolis. Clark, who ⁠distributed 12 assists, and Mitchell both shot 12-for-19 from the field. Clark connected on 6 of 12 3-point shots, while Mitchell went 4 of ⁠9 from long distance.

Tennis-Parry defeats Mertens in Monterrey to claim maiden WTA singles title

France's Diane Parry stayed resilient to defeat ​Belgian second seed Elise Mertens 6-4 0-6 6-3 in the Monterrey Open final on Saturday, securing her maiden ⁠WTA singles title in her final tune-up ahead of the U.S. Open. Parry, 23, took control of the match early at the WTA 500 event, ⁠racing ​to a 4-1 lead in the opening set before 30-year-old Mertens stormed back to level. Parry won the next game and then broke Mertens to take the first set 6-4.

Tennis-Emotional Federer full of love and gratitude ⁠at Hall of Fame induction

An emotional Roger Federer said he was still writing his love letter to the sport that "meant ⁠the world" to him ⁠on Saturday as the 20-time Grand Slam champion was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island.

Federer, who was inducted alongside broadcaster and journalist Mary ‌Carillo, reflected on ‌his storied career in a speech that brought him to ​tears a few times.