Manhunt underway after woman killed, several injured at Swiss rave shooting

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 30-08-2026 14:13 IST
Manhunt underway after woman killed, several injured at Swiss rave shooting

A 22-year-old woman has been killed and five people injured, some seriously, in a shooting in the Swiss town ‌of Aarau, local police said on Sunday, which Swiss newspaper Blick said ‌occurred at a rave party.

All the victims are Swiss residents and in their 20s, cantonal police in Aargau said, adding a manhunt is underway with a large deployment and large areas of ⁠the ​town cordoned off. They ⁠appealed to the public for any images of the incident. A witness told Blick that shots ⁠were fired around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, and that he tried unsuccessfully to reanimate a ​woman bleeding from a gunshot wound.

Police said a 22-year-old woman died from ⁠her injuries at the scene. They have increased their presence beyond the town - about 50 km west ⁠of ​Zurich - as a precaution. An army helicopter was monitoring from overhead, Swiss state broadcaster RTS reported.

The organisers' website advertised the event as a techno party at ⁠a covered horse racetrack, with 3,500 people expected to attend. Switzerland has one of the ⁠highest rates ⁠of gun ownership in Europe although violent shootings are rare and it approved tighter gun control rules in 2019.

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