Manhunt underway after woman killed, several injured at Swiss rave shooting
A 22-year-old woman has been killed and five people injured, some seriously, in a shooting in the Swiss town of Aarau, local police said on Sunday, which Swiss newspaper Blick said occurred at a rave party.
All the victims are Swiss residents and in their 20s, cantonal police in Aargau said, adding a manhunt is underway with a large deployment and large areas of the town cordoned off. They appealed to the public for any images of the incident. A witness told Blick that shots were fired around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, and that he tried unsuccessfully to reanimate a woman bleeding from a gunshot wound.
Police said a 22-year-old woman died from her injuries at the scene. They have increased their presence beyond the town - about 50 km west of Zurich - as a precaution. An army helicopter was monitoring from overhead, Swiss state broadcaster RTS reported.
The organisers' website advertised the event as a techno party at a covered horse racetrack, with 3,500 people expected to attend. Switzerland has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in Europe although violent shootings are rare and it approved tighter gun control rules in 2019.