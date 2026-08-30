The death toll ​from a Russian strike on ​an ammunition depot ‌in Ukraine's ​Kyiv region has risen to 38 and the search continues for four ‌people who are still missing, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday. The deadliest Russian strike in the Kyiv area this year took place ‌late on Friday as Moscow launched an intense ‌campaign of attacks on the Ukrainian capital, which has continued over the weekend.

Friday's blast hit a military facility that held artillery shells, mines, drones and ⁠other ​ammunition. Zelenskiy said ⁠on Telegram that first responders had managed to extinguish most of the ⁠fires. However, the scale of contamination in the area was significant, ​and this work would continue for as long as necessary.

The ⁠president released video footage showing firefighting teams battling blazes and removing debris ⁠from ​destroyed buildings. In its intensified attacks on the country, Russia over the last week launched nearly 2,000 strike drones, ⁠more than 1,600 aerial bombs, and 31 missiles, including North Korean ⁠ballistic missiles, Zelenskiy ⁠said.

"We are seeking just responses to every Russian strike and crime. They will certainly come," ‌he said.