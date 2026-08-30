Kyiv region strike death toll rises to 38, Zelenskiy says

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 30-08-2026 14:44 IST
Kyiv region strike death toll rises to 38, Zelenskiy says

The death toll ​from a Russian strike on ​an ammunition depot ‌in Ukraine's ​Kyiv region has risen to 38 and the search continues for four ‌people who are still missing, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday. The deadliest Russian strike in the Kyiv area this year took place ‌late on Friday as Moscow launched an intense ‌campaign of attacks on the Ukrainian capital, which has continued over the weekend.

Friday's blast hit a military facility that held artillery shells, mines, drones and ⁠other ​ammunition. Zelenskiy said ⁠on Telegram that first responders had managed to extinguish most of the ⁠fires. However, the scale of contamination in the area was significant, ​and this work would continue for as long as necessary.

The ⁠president released video footage showing firefighting teams battling blazes and removing debris ⁠from ​destroyed buildings. In its intensified attacks on the country, Russia over the last week launched nearly 2,000 strike drones, ⁠more than 1,600 aerial bombs, and 31 missiles, including North Korean ⁠ballistic missiles, Zelenskiy ⁠said.

"We are seeking just responses to every Russian strike and crime. They will certainly come," ‌he said.

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Former India captain Suryakumar rues T20 omission after World Cup success

Cricket-Former India captain Suryakumar rues T20 omission after World Cup su...

Global
2
Soccer-Dutch FA calls for complete FIFA overhaul, proposes global summit in Amsterdam

Soccer-Dutch FA calls for complete FIFA overhaul, proposes global summit in ...

Global
3
Israeli strike kills two people including a 3-year-old boy, Gaza medics say

Israeli strike kills two people including a 3-year-old boy, Gaza medics say

Global
4
Iceland rejects EU-accession talks in close-fought referendum

Iceland rejects EU-accession talks in close-fought referendum

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can AI Save Global Growth? IMF Warns Climate, Aging and Fragmentation Are Raising the Stakes

Asia-Pacific Tourism Rebounds, but Can Better Connectivity Protect Its $3.2 Trillion Future?

More Jobs, Wider Pay Gaps: China’s Open Data Economy Brings Growth with New Inequality

Can China Turn Its Border Counties into Green and Inclusive Gateways to the Greater Mekong?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026