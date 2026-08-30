Soccer-Dutch FA calls for complete FIFA overhaul, proposes global summit in Amsterdam

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 30-08-2026 16:02 IST
Soccer-Dutch FA calls for complete FIFA overhaul, proposes global summit in Amsterdam

The Dutch football association (KNVB) said it wants to host an international summit in Amsterdam to completely overhaul FIFA, calling for President ‌Gianni Infantino to be replaced by 2027 as part of sweeping reforms to world soccer's governing body. The KNVB, one of FIFA's founding members in 1904, said in a statement on Sunday it had lost confidence in Infantino and wants to reshape FIFA's entire structure rather ‌than just change leadership at the top.

Infantino is up for re-election in March next year but world soccer's regional powerhouses are ‌discussing whether to move a vote of no confidence after his aborted proposal to sell a stake in FIFA events like the World Cup to private equity investors. "The KNVB no longer has confidence in the leadership of FIFA President Gianni Infantino. We believe FIFA needs new leadership from 2027 onwards," it said in ⁠a statement.

"But ​a new President alone is not ⁠enough. The way FIFA is governed must change as well. "The KNVB supported Infantino in the most recent presidential election. That support was never unconditional."

The KNVB proposed ⁠an "International Summit on the Future of FIFA" in Amsterdam, emphasising the summit should determine "what kind of FIFA we want" before identifying new leadership. "We see too ​much power concentrated around the FIFA president and insufficient separation between the President and the FIFA administration," they added.

Reuters has ⁠contacted FIFA for comment. KNVB'S REFORM PRIORITIES

The Dutch body outlined three reform priorities: better governance with stronger checks and balances, putting human rights and sustainability at the heart ⁠of ​decision-making, and stronger international cooperation. It also wants FIFA to work towards reinvesting up to 90% of its distributable revenue in soccer development.

Infantino said last week it was FIFA's job to close the gap between its wealthy members and those that have few financial ⁠resources. "This should not be a European plan for the rest of the world," the KNVB said.

"We want to develop this new ⁠direction together with FIFA's 211 Member ⁠Associations and the confederations from all parts of the world." The KNVB is part of UEFA, which asked a U.S. federal court for permission to obtain testimony and documents from FIFA entities in Florida ‌for use in ‌a planned criminal complaint in Switzerland against Infantino.

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Former India captain Suryakumar rues T20 omission after World Cup success

Cricket-Former India captain Suryakumar rues T20 omission after World Cup su...

Global
2
Soccer-Dutch FA calls for complete FIFA overhaul, proposes global summit in Amsterdam

Soccer-Dutch FA calls for complete FIFA overhaul, proposes global summit in ...

Global
3
Israeli strike kills two people including a 3-year-old boy, Gaza medics say

Israeli strike kills two people including a 3-year-old boy, Gaza medics say

Global
4
Iceland rejects EU-accession talks in close-fought referendum

Iceland rejects EU-accession talks in close-fought referendum

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can AI Save Global Growth? IMF Warns Climate, Aging and Fragmentation Are Raising the Stakes

Asia-Pacific Tourism Rebounds, but Can Better Connectivity Protect Its $3.2 Trillion Future?

More Jobs, Wider Pay Gaps: China’s Open Data Economy Brings Growth with New Inequality

Can China Turn Its Border Counties into Green and Inclusive Gateways to the Greater Mekong?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026