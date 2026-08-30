Israeli strike kills two people including a 3-year-old boy, Gaza medics say

An Israeli ​airstrike killed two Palestinians, including ​a three-year-old child, ‌in the central ​Gaza Strip on Sunday, health officials said. Gaza medics said the ‌Israeli airstrike near a bakery in Deir Al-Balah killed one man, Hussam Nusair, a three-year-old boy, Tayyem Hamdan, and ‌wounded several others.

The Israeli military said it attacked ‌a Hamas militant, without giving further details. An October 2025 U.S.-backed ceasefire halted major fighting in the shattered territory, but it failed ⁠to end ​strikes by ⁠the Israeli military, which it said aimed to thwart attacks by ⁠Hamas and other Gaza militants.

Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ​ceasefire and undermining efforts to implement a broader plan ⁠by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the Gaza conflict, ⁠which ​also includes Israeli withdrawals and Hamas disarmament. More than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ⁠ceasefire took effect last October, according to Gazan health officials, while ⁠the ⁠Israeli military says four Israeli soldiers have been killed.