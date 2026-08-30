​North Korean ​leader Kim ‌Jong Un overhauled ​his senior military leadership, appointing ‌Kim Song-gi as defense minister and restoring veteran strategist Pak Jong-chon as vice ‌chairman of the Central Military ‌Commission, state media outlet KCNA reported on Sunday. Kim Song-gi, previously the director ⁠of ​the ⁠military’s political bureau, replaces No Kwang-chol, who ⁠was reassigned to a senior role within ​the powerful Munitions Industry Department.

The ⁠high-level reshuffle coincides with Kim Jong ⁠Un ​honoring defense scientists for advancing the country's combat weaponry at ⁠a time when Pyongyang has moved ⁠closer ⁠to Moscow amid Russia's war with Ukraine.