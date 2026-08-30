Manhunt underway after woman killed, several injured at Swiss rave shooting

A 22-year-old woman has been killed and five people injured, some seriously, in a shooting at a rave party in the Swiss town of Aarau, local police said on Sunday. All the victims are ‌Swiss residents and in their 20s, police said, adding a manhunt was underway and large ‌areas of the town had been cordoned off. They appealed to the public for any images of the incident.

A 34-year-old witness who asked for anonymity told Reuters he heard shots shortly after the music stopped at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, which he ⁠initially ​mistook for fireworks. Some took ⁠cover behind a DJ booth and one woman hid behind a refrigerator but was hit in the back by a ⁠bullet and bled to death despite efforts to revive her, he said.

"It's just incredibly tragic. She was young," ​he told Reuters. "That something like this could happen in Aarau, at a local event, is simply unimaginable. ⁠I still can't really process it." Police said a 22-year-old woman died from her injuries at the scene. They have increased their ⁠presence ​beyond the town - about 50 km west of Zurich - as a precaution.

Reuters footage showed armed officers patrolling the area, police convoys moving through the streets and armoured vehicles parked near to the ⁠crime scene. The organisers' website advertised the event as a techno party at a covered horse racetrack, with ⁠3,500 people expected to attend.

Switzerland ⁠has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in Europe although violent shootings are rare and it approved tighter gun control rules in 2019.