Manhunt underway after woman killed, several injured at Swiss rave shooting

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 30-08-2026 15:39 IST
Manhunt underway after woman killed, several injured at Swiss rave shooting

A 22-year-old woman has been killed and five people injured, some seriously, in a shooting at a rave party in the Swiss town of Aarau, local police said on Sunday. All the victims are ‌Swiss residents and in their 20s, police said, adding a manhunt was underway and large ‌areas of the town had been cordoned off. They appealed to the public for any images of the incident.

A 34-year-old witness who asked for anonymity told Reuters he heard shots shortly after the music stopped at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, which he ⁠initially ​mistook for fireworks. Some took ⁠cover behind a DJ booth and one woman hid behind a refrigerator but was hit in the back by a ⁠bullet and bled to death despite efforts to revive her, he said.

"It's just incredibly tragic. She was young," ​he told Reuters. "That something like this could happen in Aarau, at a local event, is simply unimaginable. ⁠I still can't really process it." Police said a 22-year-old woman died from her injuries at the scene. They have increased their ⁠presence ​beyond the town - about 50 km west of Zurich - as a precaution.

Reuters footage showed armed officers patrolling the area, police convoys moving through the streets and armoured vehicles parked near to the ⁠crime scene. The organisers' website advertised the event as a techno party at a covered horse racetrack, with ⁠3,500 people expected to attend.

Switzerland ⁠has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in Europe although violent shootings are rare and it approved tighter gun control rules in 2019.

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Former India captain Suryakumar rues T20 omission after World Cup success

Cricket-Former India captain Suryakumar rues T20 omission after World Cup su...

Global
2
Soccer-Dutch FA calls for complete FIFA overhaul, proposes global summit in Amsterdam

Soccer-Dutch FA calls for complete FIFA overhaul, proposes global summit in ...

Global
3
Israeli strike kills two people including a 3-year-old boy, Gaza medics say

Israeli strike kills two people including a 3-year-old boy, Gaza medics say

Global
4
Iceland rejects EU-accession talks in close-fought referendum

Iceland rejects EU-accession talks in close-fought referendum

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can AI Save Global Growth? IMF Warns Climate, Aging and Fragmentation Are Raising the Stakes

Asia-Pacific Tourism Rebounds, but Can Better Connectivity Protect Its $3.2 Trillion Future?

More Jobs, Wider Pay Gaps: China’s Open Data Economy Brings Growth with New Inequality

Can China Turn Its Border Counties into Green and Inclusive Gateways to the Greater Mekong?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026