Israeli strike kills two people including a 3-year-old boy, Gaza medics say

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 30-08-2026 16:42 IST
Israeli strike kills two people including a 3-year-old boy, Gaza medics say

An Israeli airstrike ​killed two Palestinians, including ‌a three-year-old ​child, in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday, health officials said.

Gaza medics said ‌the Israeli airstrike near a bakery in Deir Al-Balah killed one man, Hussam Nusair, a three-year-old boy, Tayyem Hamdan, and wounded ‌several others. The Israeli military said it attacked and killed ‌a Hamas militant. It said that Nusair advanced attacks against Israeli forces and civilians.

Hamas did not immediately comment on the military's allegation. An October 2025 U.S.-backed ⁠ceasefire ​halted major ⁠fighting in the shattered territory, but it failed to end strikes by the Israeli ⁠military, which it said aimed to thwart attacks by Hamas and ​other Gaza militants.

Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire ⁠and undermining efforts to implement a broader plan by U.S. President Donald Trump ⁠to ​end the Gaza conflict, which also includes Israeli withdrawals and Hamas disarmament. More than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed ⁠in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect last October, according to Gazan ⁠health officials, ⁠while the Israeli military says four Israeli soldiers have been killed.

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