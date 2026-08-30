Ukraine defence chief calls for bringing forward part of EU loan to cover deficit

​Ukraine ​wants to ‌bring forward part ​of a European Union ‌loan earmarked for next year to help cover a $27 billion ‌budget deficit this year, ‌defence minister Yevhenii Khmara said. In comments to reporters released on ⁠Sunday, ​he ⁠added that Kyiv's war plan must ⁠be clear to Ukraine's ​partners as well as across the ⁠military chain of command.

Khmara ⁠also ​said Ukraine has tested four potential interceptors to ⁠shoot down the jet-powered drones ⁠Russia ⁠is increasingly firing at Ukraine.