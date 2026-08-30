Ukraine defence chief calls for bringing forward part of EU loan to cover deficit
Ukraine wants to bring forward part of a European Union loan earmarked for next year to help cover a $27 billion budget deficit this year, defence minister Yevhenii Khmara said. In comments to reporters released on Sunday, he added that Kyiv's war plan must be clear to Ukraine's partners as well as across the military chain of command.
Khmara also said Ukraine has tested four potential interceptors to shoot down the jet-powered drones Russia is increasingly firing at Ukraine.