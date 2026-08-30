Boat with around 270 people on board capsizes off North Cyprus, media says

​A passenger boat with around 270 people ‌on board capsized off North Cyprus on Sunday, with a search and ‌rescue underway, Turkish Cypriot media ‌reported.

Murat Senkul, the mayor of the town of Kyrenia, told broadcaster CNN Turk ⁠that ​159 ⁠of the 258 passengers on board ⁠the vessel had been reached. The Kibris newspaper ​reported that the vessel, which ⁠some reports said was a catamaran, began ⁠taking ​in water about four miles off the shore. Ambulances ⁠had been dispatched to the scene, it ⁠said.

(Writing ⁠by Michele Kambas; Additional reporting by Daren Butler; Editing ‌by ‌Alexandra Hudson and ​Jan Harvey)