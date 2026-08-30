Motorcycling-Ducati's Marquez completes Aragon sweep to cut Martin's title lead

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 30-08-2026 18:22 IST
Motorcycling-Ducati's Marquez completes Aragon sweep to cut Martin's title lead

​Ducati's Marc Marquez ​claimed his ‌third straight ​victory at the Aragon Grand Prix on Sunday, ‌reinforcing his superiority on anti-clockwise circuits as the reigning MotoGP champion closed the gap ‌on championship leader Jorge Martin on ‌home turf. Marquez overtook Aprilia's polesitter Marco Bezzecchi in an intense battle for the lead and did ⁠not ​look ⁠back until he took the chequered flag. KTM's ⁠Pedro Acosta finished second and Bezzecchi third.

Having ​won Saturday's sprint, Marquez claimed maximum points ⁠over the weekend to move up to 237 ⁠with ​his eighth victory at MotorLand, leapfrogging Bezzecchi (232) to climb to second ⁠behind Aprilia's Martin (256). Marquez's brother Alex of Gresini Racing ⁠finished ⁠fourth while Martin rounded out the top five.

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