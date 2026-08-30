Hockey-Germany edge Spain to retain World Cup

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 30-08-2026 21:59 IST
Hockey-Germany edge Spain to retain World Cup

Germany successfully ​defended their ​men’s hockey ‌World Cup ​title as Michel Struthoff scored the ‌only goal of Sunday’s final against Spain. Struthoff ran across the Spanish goalkeeper before ‌turning the ball into the ‌net one minute before the end of the third quarter to see the ⁠Germans ​to ⁠a record-equalling fourth World Cup, matching the ⁠tally of Pakistan.

German goalkeeper Jean-Paul Danneberg ​played a crucial role with key ⁠saves amid some stout defence, seeing off ⁠four ​Spanish penalty corners. Argentina finished third in the tournament by ⁠beating co-hosts the Netherlands 2-1 in the ⁠bronze ⁠medal match earlier on Sunday.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in ‌Cape ‌Town; Editing by ​Toby Davis)

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