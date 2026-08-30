Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 30-08-2026 22:26 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Alcaraz, ​Sabalenka launch bids to retain US ​Open crowns

Both defending champions enter the ‌fray as ​the U.S. Open's first round continues on Monday, with Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz looking for their third titles. TOP MEN'S MATCH: ROMAN ‌SAFIULLIN V CARLOS ALCARAZ

Soccer-'Words simply fall short': Inter Miami interim coach marvels at Messi masterclass

Inter Miami interim coach Guillermo Hoyos ran out of superlatives for Lionel Messi after the Argentine playmaker scored ‌four goals in a Major League Soccer match for the first time in his ‌career to inspire a 7-1 thrashing of CF Montreal on Saturday. Messi's four-goal haul and an assist came at a crucial time for Miami, helping them snap a five-game winless run across all competitions.

Tennis-Parry defeats Mertens in Monterrey ⁠to ​claim maiden WTA singles title

France's ⁠Diane Parry stayed resilient to defeat Belgian second seed Elise Mertens 6-4 0-6 6-3 in the Monterrey Open final ⁠on Saturday, securing her maiden WTA singles title in her final tune-up ahead of the U.S. ​Open. Parry, 23, took control of the match early at the WTA 500 event, racing ⁠to a 4-1 lead in the opening set before 30-year-old Mertens stormed back to level. Parry won the next ⁠game ​and then broke Mertens to take the first set 6-4.

Tennis-Emotional Federer full of love and gratitude at Hall of Fame induction

An emotional Roger Federer said he was still writing ⁠his love letter to the sport that "meant the world" to him on Saturday as the 20-time ⁠Grand Slam champion was ⁠inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island.

Federer, who was inducted alongside broadcaster and journalist Mary Carillo, reflected on ‌his storied ‌career in a speech that brought him to ​tears a few times.

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Pegula cruises, Krejcikova crashes out as US Open begins

Tennis-Pegula cruises, Krejcikova crashes out as US Open begins

Global
2
Tennis-Cilic, Ruud pull out of US Open with injuries

Tennis-Cilic, Ruud pull out of US Open with injuries

Global
3
Tennis-Pegula foils Ruse to reach US Open second round

Tennis-Pegula foils Ruse to reach US Open second round

Global
4
Manhunt underway after woman killed, several injured at Swiss rave shooting

Manhunt underway after woman killed, several injured at Swiss rave shooting

Global

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