Reuters Sports News Summary
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.
Tennis-Alcaraz, Sabalenka launch bids to retain US Open crowns
Both defending champions enter the fray as the U.S. Open's first round continues on Monday, with Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz looking for their third titles. TOP MEN'S MATCH: ROMAN SAFIULLIN V CARLOS ALCARAZ
Soccer-'Words simply fall short': Inter Miami interim coach marvels at Messi masterclass
Inter Miami interim coach Guillermo Hoyos ran out of superlatives for Lionel Messi after the Argentine playmaker scored four goals in a Major League Soccer match for the first time in his career to inspire a 7-1 thrashing of CF Montreal on Saturday. Messi's four-goal haul and an assist came at a crucial time for Miami, helping them snap a five-game winless run across all competitions.
Tennis-Parry defeats Mertens in Monterrey to claim maiden WTA singles title
France's Diane Parry stayed resilient to defeat Belgian second seed Elise Mertens 6-4 0-6 6-3 in the Monterrey Open final on Saturday, securing her maiden WTA singles title in her final tune-up ahead of the U.S. Open. Parry, 23, took control of the match early at the WTA 500 event, racing to a 4-1 lead in the opening set before 30-year-old Mertens stormed back to level. Parry won the next game and then broke Mertens to take the first set 6-4.
Tennis-Emotional Federer full of love and gratitude at Hall of Fame induction
An emotional Roger Federer said he was still writing his love letter to the sport that "meant the world" to him on Saturday as the 20-time Grand Slam champion was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island.
Federer, who was inducted alongside broadcaster and journalist Mary Carillo, reflected on his storied career in a speech that brought him to tears a few times.