Tennis-Ruud pulls out of US Open with back injury

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 30-08-2026 22:30 IST
Tennis-Ruud pulls out of US Open with back injury

Former finalist ​Casper Ruud pulled out ​of the U.S. Open ‌men's singles ​tournament with a persistent back injury, the Norwegian said shortly after the tournament got underway ‌on Sunday.

Ruud, runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2022 final, will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Arthur Gea who takes on ‌Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the opening round. The 27-year-old Ruud had retired ‌during the second set of his Cincinnati Open meeting with Christopher O'Connell earlier this month and said he had not recovered in time.

"Unfortunately, my back hasn't healed ⁠as quickly ​as we ⁠had hoped," Ruud said on Instagram. "We've been optimistic that I would recover in time, ⁠but my team and I have decided that we need to think long ​term and give my body the time it needs. I'm very ⁠sad to announce that I have to withdraw from this year's U.S. Open singles ⁠event.

"It's ​never easy to miss a Grand Slam, but I know this is the right decision. I'll take the time I need ⁠to recover properly and come back stronger." Ruud competed in the revamped mixed ⁠doubles tournament last ⁠week partnering Diana Shnaider and the pair were beaten in the quarter-finals by Andrey Rublev and Mirra ‌Andreeva.

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