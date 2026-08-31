US forces strike two Iranian launchers on Iran's Larak island, US official says

U.S. forces ​struck two Iranian launchers on Iran's Larak Island ‌on ​Sunday, a U.S. official said, marking the first known American strikes on Iran since late July. Iran responded by attacking U.S. forces stationed in Jordan, according to a Fox ‌News reporter on Sunday, citing a U.S. source. Nearly all incoming missiles "have been intercepted at this point," the reporter's X post said, noting that there had been no significant impact so far.

Of the initial U.S. strikes, the U.S. official said, "I ‌can confirm that earlier today U.S. forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces were ‌observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into Strait of Hormuz." Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the attack killed and wounded several soldiers and citizens and would be met with a "response and punishment" from Tehran, Iranian state media reported.

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported the U.S. carried out ⁠a ​drone strike on the island. U.S. ⁠President Donald Trump said last week that all mines had been detonated or removed from the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz ⁠and Iran has been told that any ship or boat placing new mines will be destroyed.

The last known U.S. strikes on ​Iran were in late July as the war has reached a stalemate in recent weeks with Washington threatening ⁠to impose costly sanctions on countries that support Iran. The U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 and Iran responded with its own strikes ⁠on ​Israel and Gulf states that host U.S. bases. The Iran war has now crossed the six-month mark.

U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced millions of people. Eighteen U.S. service members have ⁠been killed in the conflict. The war has led to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which before the ⁠conflict was used to transit ⁠about a fifth of the world's oil supply.

The Iranian weapons launched at the U.S. base on Sunday were ballistic missiles, Axios reported.