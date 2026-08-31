Bessent expects new US secondary sanctions weekly, aiming to increase pressure on Iran

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 05:18 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 05:18 IST
Bessent expects new US secondary sanctions weekly, aiming to increase pressure on Iran

The ​U.S. Treasury Department is ‌likely to ​unveil weekly new secondary sanctions aimed at increasing economic pressure ‌on Iran, with an initial focus on banks, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Reuters on Sunday.

After imposing ‌penalties on the United Arab Emirates branches of Egypt's ‌Banque Misr on Friday over alleged financial links to Iran, Bessent said in an interview that the next step may ⁠be ​cutting ⁠off an institution entirely from the dollar-based financial system. "You're going to ⁠see a lot more of these every week," Bessent ​said ahead of a Group of 20 finance ⁠leaders meeting. "We're starting with the banks, and we're telling ⁠the ​banks it's not okay to have Iranian money and to aid the regime."

Bessent said ⁠he intends to drive the message home to G20 finance ⁠ministers ⁠and central bank governors to cut economic ties to Iran, or face secondary sanctions.

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