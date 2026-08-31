Soccer-The week in Asian football

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 08:25 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 08:25 IST
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Talking points from the week in Asian ​football:

RONALDO POUNCES TO MAINTAIN AL-NASSR'S PERFECT START Cristiano Ronaldo's ​instinctive close-range finish five minutes into ‌the ​second half earned Al-Nassr a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Al-Taawon on Saturday to continue the Saudi Pro League champions' perfect start to the new ‌campaign.

Ange Postecoglou's side registered their fourth victory in a row despite going behind to Bassam Al-Hurayji's 11th-minute opener, with Samu Costa levelling from distance in first-half stoppage time before Ronaldo hit the winner. Al-Nassr sit three points ‌clear of Al-Hilal, who eased to a 5-1 win over Al-Khaleej and have played one game ‌fewer than the league leaders.

KASHIWA GO TOP IN JAPAN AFTER MACHIDA HELD BY MITO Kashiwa Reysol moved top of the early J.League standings with a 1-0 win over hosts Shimizu S-Pulse on Saturday as Machida Zelvia dropped their first points of the season ⁠in ​a 1-1 draw with Mito ⁠Hollyhock.

Jelani Sumiyoshi's 71st-minute own goal earned Kashiwa a fourth successive win. Defending champions Kashima Antlers also maintained their perfect start with ⁠a 2-0 win over Tokyo Verdy thanks to Brazilian striker Leo Ceara's double. They trail Kashiwa on goal difference.

FC SEOUL ​INCREASE K LEAGUE LEAD WITH GWANGJU THRASHING FC Seoul extended their lead in South Korea to ⁠16 points after thrashing nine-man Gwangju FC 5-2 on Saturday.

Kim Woo-jin was sent off five minutes before halftime and Ahn Young-kyu was ⁠red ​carded in the 56th minute, as six-times champions Seoul eased to their 17th win of the season. Ulsan HD climbed above champions Jeonbuk Motors into second place with a 3-1 win against Gimcheon Sangmu ⁠while Jeonbuk were held to a 1-1 draw by Incheon United.

CHENGDU INCREASE LEAD IN CHINA WITH WIN ⁠OVER LIAONING Goals from Felipe ⁠Silva and Wellington Silva gave Chengdu Rongcheng a 2-1 win over Liaoning Tieren in the Chinese Super League on Saturday, taking them 14 points clear of ‌Beijing Guoan, who ‌were held 1-1 by Dalian Yingbo.

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