Missile attack on Russia's Belgorod kills two, authorities say; hits Ozon facilities

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 09:43 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 09:43 IST
Missile attack on Russia's Belgorod kills two, authorities say; hits Ozon facilities

A missile ​attack killed two people and ​injured 16 in ‌the city ​of Belgorod close to the Russian border with Ukraine, acting governor Alexander Shuvayev said ‌on the Telegram messaging app.

Sunday's deaths followed Ukraine's hit on a commercial facility, which also set ablaze seven warehouses in the city, he added. Russian ‌online retailer Ozon said on Telegram that a logistics hub ‌and a sorting facility in Belgorod also came under attack, triggering a fire and injuring people.

It was not immediately clear whether Shuvayev and Ozon ⁠were referring to ​the same ⁠facilities. At least 38 were killed on Friday after a Russian drone attack sparked ⁠a detonation in an ammunition depot in the area of Ukraine's capital ​of Kyiv.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The two ⁠regularly exchange attacks on each other's infrastructure, including ports, energy and logistic facilities but ⁠deny ​deliberately targeting civilians. Reuters could not independently confirm the damage reports.

Russia's top lender, Sberbank, has approved the restructuring of a total ⁠of 6.8 billion roubles ($79 million) in loans for traders of goods via ⁠Ozon and ⁠Wildberries, another e-commence giant that recently drew Ukraine attacks, state news agency TASS said, citing a bank executive. ($1=86.1455 ‌roubles)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Ailing Djokovic stunned in US Open first round by Navone

Tennis-Ailing Djokovic stunned in US Open first round by Navone

Global
2
"Can't claim Jungle Raj in UP": BJP's Pooja Pal backs encounter of Ankit Baliyan case accused

"Can't claim Jungle Raj in UP": BJP's Pooja Pal backs encounter of Ankit Bal...

India
3
IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in several states as low-pressure area persists over Gangetic West Bengal

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in several states as low-pressure area persists...

India
4
Cricket-England captain Root shrugs off concerns over lbw run

Cricket-England captain Root shrugs off concerns over lbw run

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Ebola Keeps Returning Because Preparedness Still Starts Too Late

The New Education Challenge: Staying Critical When AI Makes Thinking Easier

More Digital, Not More Equal: The Hidden Gap in Smart City Healthcare

The Real AI Power Test: Can Governments Inspect, Intervene and Walk Away?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026