A missile ​attack killed two people and ​injured 16 in ‌the city ​of Belgorod close to the Russian border with Ukraine, acting governor Alexander Shuvayev said ‌on the Telegram messaging app.

Sunday's deaths followed Ukraine's hit on a commercial facility, which also set ablaze seven warehouses in the city, he added. Russian ‌online retailer Ozon said on Telegram that a logistics hub ‌and a sorting facility in Belgorod also came under attack, triggering a fire and injuring people.

It was not immediately clear whether Shuvayev and Ozon ⁠were referring to ​the same ⁠facilities. At least 38 were killed on Friday after a Russian drone attack sparked ⁠a detonation in an ammunition depot in the area of Ukraine's capital ​of Kyiv.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The two ⁠regularly exchange attacks on each other's infrastructure, including ports, energy and logistic facilities but ⁠deny ​deliberately targeting civilians. Reuters could not independently confirm the damage reports.

Russia's top lender, Sberbank, has approved the restructuring of a total ⁠of 6.8 billion roubles ($79 million) in loans for traders of goods via ⁠Ozon and ⁠Wildberries, another e-commence giant that recently drew Ukraine attacks, state news agency TASS said, citing a bank executive. ($1=86.1455 ‌roubles)