Novak Djokovic made his earliest ​exit at the U.S. Open after a shock ​7-6(5) 5-7 4-6 6-2 6-1 loss to ‌unseeded ​Argentine Mariano Navone in a gruelling first-round clash on Sunday, as his latest bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title went up in smoke. The 39-year-old, who ‌vomited during the match and struggled to serve towards the end due to a back issue, was in tears shortly before Navone sealed victory.

It marked the first time the Serb had lost in the opening round of a Grand Slam since ‌the Australian Open in 2006. Navone revelled in the biggest win of his career and was stunned to have ‌beaten a player he considers the greatest of all time (GOAT).

"Five sets, against the GOAT, it's not something you do every day. I'm very happy," Navone said on court. "It means a lot to me. It's a dream come true. Now I have to recover. It's almost 12 a.m. ⁠We have ​to go to sleep."

Djokovic had ⁠arrived for his 20th appearance at the Grand Slam with questions over his form and fitness after losing to Thiago Agustin Tirante in ⁠his Cincinnati opener two weeks ago. He raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening set in humid conditions but Navone pulled level ​at 4-4 after a short delay during which the roof of the main showcourt was closed as ⁠rain fell at Flushing Meadows.

With the fourth seed still looking uncomfortable, world number 49 Navone forced a tiebreak and claimed the set to draw loud ⁠cheers ​and gasps from the crowd. Djokovic, a four-times champion in New York, dug deep to take the second set, and after vomiting into a courtside bin during the third set he looked to have recovered, breaking 25-year-old Navone ⁠for a 5-4 lead before closing out the set despite a shaky game on serve.

But Navone responded by claiming ⁠the fourth set as Djokovic's ⁠serve deserted him towards the end due to a back issue, and the Argentine held his nerve in the decider to complete a famous win in four hours and ‌36 minutes.