Iran’s army says it attacked UAE’s Al Minhad Air Base with drones, state TV reports

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 10:13 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 10:13 IST
Iran’s army says it attacked UAE’s Al Minhad Air Base with drones, state TV reports

​Iran's army said it attacked the United ‌Arab Emirates' Al Minhad Air Base with drones early on Monday, Iranian ‌state TV reported, citing a ‌statement from the army.

The army said the attack targeted locations where U.S. forces and helicopters ⁠were ​stationed ⁠at the base. It said the attack was ⁠in response to the killing ​of Iran's Revolutionary Guards and Iranian civilians ⁠on Larak Island.

There was no immediate ⁠comment ​from the UAE on Iran’s claim that it attacked the ⁠Al Minhad Air Base and the UAE's ⁠defence ministry ⁠had not issued a statement on the matter.

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