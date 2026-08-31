Iran’s army says it attacked UAE’s Al Minhad Air Base with drones, state TV reports

​Iran's army said it attacked the United ‌Arab Emirates' Al Minhad Air Base with drones early on Monday, Iranian ‌state TV reported, citing a ‌statement from the army.

The army said the attack targeted locations where U.S. forces and helicopters ⁠were ​stationed ⁠at the base. It said the attack was ⁠in response to the killing ​of Iran's Revolutionary Guards and Iranian civilians ⁠on Larak Island.

There was no immediate ⁠comment ​from the UAE on Iran’s claim that it attacked the ⁠Al Minhad Air Base and the UAE's ⁠defence ministry ⁠had not issued a statement on the matter.