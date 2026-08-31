Tennis-Ailing Djokovic stunned in US Open first round by Navone

Novak Djokovic made his earliest exit at the U.S. Open after a ​shock 7-6(5) 5-7 4-6 6-2 6-1 loss to unseeded Argentine Mariano Navone ​in a gruelling first-round clash on Sunday, as his latest ‌bid ​for a record 25th Grand Slam title went up in smoke. The 39-year-old vomited midway through the match and was hampered by back and shoulder issues that affected his serve towards the end.

It marked the first time the Serb had lost in the opening ‌round of a Grand Slam since the Australian Open in 2006. "It was obvious that it was an awful feeling on the court for me," said Djokovic, who was in tears at the end of the match.

"It's something that I've been carrying, unfortunately, pretty much every match this year. Vomiting, throwing up, a serious issue there. Then my whole body starts to ‌collapse, basically cramping and pain. "Yeah, the back just gave up in the end, and shoulder. I couldn't close it out. I was a break up in the fourth, ‌but just struggled all the way since the fourth game of the match. Again, I don't want to take too much out of his win.

"Congratulations to him. He's a nice guy, a fighter. But I didn't enjoy myself." Navone revelled in the biggest win of his career and was stunned to have beaten a player he considers the greatest of all time (GOAT).

"Five sets, against the GOAT, it's not something you do every ⁠day. I'm very ​happy," Navone said on court. "It means a lot ⁠to me. It's a dream come true. Now I have to recover. It's almost 12 a.m. We have to go to sleep."

He later told ESPN he was still trying to come to terms with what ⁠he had achieved. "It'll take a while for the adrenaline to settle down," Navone added. "I've only just picked up my phone and it won't stop ringing.

"I imagine there must be quite a commotion back ​at home." DIDN'T WANT TO GIVE UP

Djokovic had arrived for his 20th appearance at the Grand Slam with questions over his form and fitness after losing to ⁠Thiago Agustin Tirante in his Cincinnati opener two weeks ago. He raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening set in humid conditions but Navone pulled level at 4-4 after a short delay during which the roof of the ⁠main ​showcourt was closed as rain fell at Flushing Meadows.

With the fourth seed still looking uncomfortable, world number 49 Navone forced a tiebreak and claimed the set to draw loud cheers and gasps from the crowd. Djokovic, a four-times champion in New York, dug deep to take the second set, and after vomiting into a courtside bin during the ⁠third set he looked to have recovered, breaking 25-year-old Navone for a 5-4 lead before closing out the set despite a shaky game on serve.

But Navone responded by claiming ⁠the fourth set as Djokovic's serve deserted ⁠him towards the end due to a back issue, and the Argentine held his nerve in the decider to complete a famous win in four hours and 36 minutes. "I didn't want to give up in fourth or fifth," Djokovic said when asked if the ‌thought of quitting crossed his ‌mind.

"I wanted to finish the match."