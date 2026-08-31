Nepal floods: Man ventures into forest to rescue friend trapped with broken limbs days after devastating deluge

By Ajit Jha In a desperate search through the dense forests of Nepal, Jagarnath Mishra has set out to rescue his friend Narendra Nepali on Monday, who is believed to be trapped after surviving devastating floods and unable to walk due to severe injuries.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra narrated the call, saying, "Yesterday evening, I spoke with him for two seconds. He said from the forest that we are safe, but our hands and feet aren't okay." Nepali, who runs a clothing business bringing goods from China, had gone to Timure along with three others before the flood struck. Mishra said his friend's limbs appeared to have been injured in the floodwaters.

"They were broken because of the flood. So, he said, somehow take me from here," Mishra recounted. Mishra said Nepali told him that four people were trapped together in the forest area above Syabru, ahead of Timure.

"He couldn't leave them. That's what he was saying. All four of them are together," Mishra said. Mishra said the brief conversation ended as Nepali's phone battery was running out. "Only a little battery was left. After that, I called again, but it was switched off," he said.

Determined to find his friend, Mishra has started his journey into the forest carrying essential supplies, including food and drinks. "I am taking some Red Bull, juice, noodles, lentils and snacks. I can't take much heavy stuff up there. Whatever light stuff is there, I'm taking," he said.

Mishra said he has experience navigating the forest and believes he can reach the location if assistance is provided. "We used to go up before. We've been going up for decades," he said, adding that a helicopter could help them reach a suitable location before they continue the search on foot.

Mishra said he had also reached out to the government for help. "I called one person yesterday, the PM's secretary. But he told me to come down. I'll go to the heli. The government is also helping," he said, before setting off into the forest. Mishra's search comes as Nepal continues grappling with the aftermath of the flash floods, which have killed at least 788 people and left 2,502 others missing, according to Nepal Police and disaster management authorities. Chitwan reported the highest toll at 264 deaths, followed by Nawalparasi East and West.

With morgues running out of space, authorities have begun burying unidentified bodies recovered from the Trishuli and Narayani riverbanks in a forest in Chitwan, following DNA sample collection. An official at the site said the process followed ICRC protocols, with each body assigned a unique identification code. "When placing each body, we will attach an indelible identification tag to a remaining limb, such as a hand or a foot," the official said.

Nearly 20,000 security personnel have been deployed for rescue and relief operations, with ground forces carrying out 8,730 rescues and helicopters airlifting 3,081 people, including 236 foreign nationals, as search operations continue across the affected areas. (ANI)