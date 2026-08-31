Spanish PM says disinformation on Ceuta crisis was spread by Russia, Israel

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 12:58 IST
Spanish PM says disinformation on Ceuta crisis was spread by Russia, Israel

​Russia ​and Israel ‌both spread and ​amplified disinformation related to ‌the mass entry of migrants into Spain's North African enclave ‌of Ceuta last month, Prime ‌Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday, citing research by the ⁠European ​Union's ⁠foreign service EEAS.

Sanchez said it ⁠was "evident" that the two countries ​had used the crisis to ⁠criticise the Spanish government, as ⁠they were ​at odds with Madrid over its position ⁠on the wars in Ukraine and ⁠the ⁠Middle East.

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