Spanish PM says disinformation on Ceuta crisis was spread by Russia, Israel

​Russia ​and Israel ‌both spread and ​amplified disinformation related to ‌the mass entry of migrants into Spain's North African enclave ‌of Ceuta last month, Prime ‌Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday, citing research by the ⁠European ​Union's ⁠foreign service EEAS.

Sanchez said it ⁠was "evident" that the two countries ​had used the crisis to ⁠criticise the Spanish government, as ⁠they were ​at odds with Madrid over its position ⁠on the wars in Ukraine and ⁠the ⁠Middle East.