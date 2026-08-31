Spanish PM says disinformation on Ceuta crisis was spread by Russia, Israel
Russia and Israel both spread and amplified disinformation related to the mass entry of migrants into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta last month, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday, citing research by the European Union's foreign service EEAS.
Sanchez said it was "evident" that the two countries had used the crisis to criticise the Spanish government, as they were at odds with Madrid over its position on the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.