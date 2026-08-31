Swedish central bank's Jansson says inflation risks are up slightly

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 14:17 IST
Swedish central bank's Jansson says inflation risks are up slightly

Swedish central bank Deputy Governor Per ‌Jansson said on Monday the risk of elevated inflation going forward has increased slightly, ‌but the Riksbank has the scope ‌to wait before adjusting its monetary policy.

"The initial position for Swedish inflation is ⁠favourable, but ​this summer's ⁠unexpectedly high inflation figures are clouding the picture," ⁠the Riksbank's Jansson said in the written ​summary of a speech. The central bank, ⁠which targets 2% inflation, earlier this month ⁠kept ​its key rate unchanged at 1.75% as expected and said it ⁠was ready to tighten policy if the ⁠pace ⁠of inflation picked up, with the outlook still unclear.

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