Ukraine hit 54 Russian 'shadow fleet' vessels in August, drone forces commander says
Ukraine hit 54 Russian "shadow fleet" vessels in August, the commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi, said on Tuesday.
Ukraine hit 54 Russian "shadow fleet" vessels in August, the commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi, said on Tuesday.
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