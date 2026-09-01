NEET issue echoes in Tamil Nadu Assembly on aspirant Anitha's remembrance day

The NEET issue echoed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday as members marked the remembrance day of NEET aspirant S Anitha, with the government and Opposition sparring over permission for a commemorative event in Chennai. S Anitha was a 17-year-old medical aspirant from Tamil Nadu whose death by suicide in 2017 sparked a major anti-NEET movement in the state.

Minister Aadhav Arjuna said that former Chief Ministers MK Stalin and Edappadi K Palaniswami, as well as current Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, had taken similar resolutions against NEET, but the Union Government had not yet acted on Tamil Nadu's demand. "Today is sister Anitha's remembrance day. Former CMs MK Stalin, Edappadi K Palaniswami and current CM Joseph Vijay have all taken similar resolutions against NEET. But the Union Government hasn't paid heed to Tamil Nadu's request yet," he said.

"In the future, this will change. We can say with confidence that this will change in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. We will take a vow today that NEET will be abolished," Arjuna added. Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin raised the issue of permission being denied for an event planned by students at Besant Nagar to mark Anitha's remembrance day.

"On behalf of Anitha's remembrance day, students decided to organise an event at Besant Nagar. The government denied permission. Anitha's brother met me. Anitha was the first life we lost to NEET. CM had then gone to her residence to pay respects. What happened now? I would like to ask the government why they didn't give permission for the event. I urge the government to grant permission," Udhayanidhi Stalin said. Responding to the Opposition, Aadhav Arjuna said permission was denied due to the possibility of large crowds in the area amid religious festivals.

"Tamil Nadu Students Union decided to pay homage to Anitha at Besant Nagar. Since the Velankanni shrine festival and Ellai Amman temple festivals are taking place and there is anticipation of huge crowds in the area, permission was denied. If they decide to pay homage in another place, the government will consider their request," he said. Udhayanidhi Stalin rejected the government's reasoning and said the Opposition was not politicising the issue.

"We are not politicising the issue. Velankanni shrine festival is already over. Yesterday also, the organisers inspected the area and did not find large gatherings," he said. Aadhav Arjun subsequently assured the Assembly that the government would look for an alternative venue.

"We will find an alternative place immediately," he said. Anitha was a 17-year-old medical aspirant from rural Tamil Nadu who became a symbol of the state's anti-NEET movement. She died by suicide on September 1, 2017, after the Supreme Court rejected Tamil Nadu's plea for exemption from NEET.

A resident of Kuzhumur village in Ariyalur district, Anitha had scored 1,176 out of 1,200 in her Class 12 board exams and secured a medical cut-off of 196.75 out of 200. However, she scored 86 out of 720 in NEET and could not secure a medical seat. Anitha had also approached the Supreme Court against NEET, arguing that the exam disadvantaged students from rural and economically weaker backgrounds. Her death triggered widespread protests across Tamil Nadu and made her a prominent face of the anti-NEET movement.

Anitha's death anniversary is observed every year in Tamil Nadu, with political leaders, student groups and supporters remembering her and renewing calls to end NEET for medical admissions in the state. (ANI)