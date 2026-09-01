Russia says the deployment of U.S. Typhon missiles in Japan poses a threat to its security
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the deployment of U.S. Typhon missiles in Japan, even for the purpose of military drills, was unacceptable to Russia and posed a threat to its security. Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the ministry, told reporters at a briefing in Vladivostok that Russia was calling on Japan to return to a policy of pacifism.
The U.S. military sent its powerful Typhon midrange missile system to Kagoshima Prefecture for joint exercises with the Japanese Self-Defence Forces in June, the Japan Times reported at the time. It said the missiles were then scheduled to take part in a joint exercise this month before being moved to a U.S. military base in Japan from around mid-October.