Russia says the deployment of U.S. Typhon missiles in Japan poses a threat to its security

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 12:42 IST
Russia says the deployment of U.S. Typhon missiles in Japan poses a threat to its security

​Russia's Foreign Ministry said ​on Tuesday ‌that the ​deployment of U.S. Typhon missiles in Japan, even ‌for the purpose of military drills, was unacceptable to Russia and posed a threat to ‌its security. Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for ‌the ministry, told reporters at a briefing in Vladivostok that Russia was calling on Japan to return ⁠to ​a ⁠policy of pacifism.

The U.S. military sent its powerful ⁠Typhon midrange missile system to Kagoshima Prefecture for ​joint exercises with the Japanese Self-Defence Forces ⁠in June, the Japan Times reported at the time. ⁠It ​said the missiles were then scheduled to take part in a joint ⁠exercise this month before being moved to ⁠a ⁠U.S. military base in Japan from around mid-October.

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