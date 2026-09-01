"If US returns to its commitments, Iran will immediately reciprocate": Iranian President Pezeshkian at SCO Summit

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday said that Iran would "immediately reciprocate" if the United States returned to its commitments under the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), according to the official website of the President of Iran. Addressing the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Pezeshkian said that Iran had a "brilliant record" of fulfilling its international obligations and treaties, while warning that unilateral policies, military force, illegal sanctions and geopolitical competition were threatening regional and global stability.

"The attacks carried out by the United States and the Zionist regime [Israel] against Iran on June 13, 2025 and February 28, 2026 were a clear violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, against the principle of prohibition of the use of force, and against the right to life," he said. Pezeshkian said recent developments in West Asia, including in Iran, Lebanon, Gaza and the West Bank, had shown that disregard for international law and approaches based on force and pressure threatened the security of countries as well as regional and global stability. He said the strikes on Iran resulted in large-scale casualties, including strikes on a school in Minab and a stadium in Lamerd, Fars Province.

"These were just three examples of the great crimes of the first day of a 40-day war. In the face of this volume of brutality, the Islamic Republic of Iran, relying on the great power of its brave and zealous armed forces and enjoying the nationwide support of its noble nation, inflicted heavy and strategic defeats on the United States and the occupying regime and achieved brilliant victories," he said. Pezeshkian said the strikes were an assault on an SCO member state and an "ancient civilisation", while expressing appreciation to the organisation and countries that condemned the aggression and expressed sympathy with Iran.

He said that following 40 days of "resistance" by the Iranian people and, according to Pezeshkian's claim that the US "failed" to achieve its "predetermined goals", a ceasefire and an end to the conflict were forced. Pezeshkian said nearly three months of negotiations mediated by Pakistan and Qatar subsequently led to the 14-point MoU.

"However, the US commitment to the document signed by the President of that country lasted less than two weeks, and the country's excessive demands and reneging on its commitments began, which still continues. It is obvious that the violation of US commitments was met with a proportionate response from Iran. But I am saying frankly that if the US returns to its commitments in the aforementioned Memorandum of Understanding, the Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately reciprocate," Pezeshkian said. "Unlike the United States, my country has a brilliant record of fulfilling its international obligations and treaties and has always acted in accordance with the principles governing international law," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Bishkek to participate in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states and the Shanghai Plus gathering. Before his departure, Pezeshkian had said that Iran does not seek war, but will respond with strength and determination to any aggression. He considered instability in the region to be detrimental to all countries and emphasised the need for convergence to advance economic and security goals.

"This meeting is very important, and most of the leaders of the region will be present at it. In a situation where some international institutions are seeking to create a unified space in the world, this meeting is considered a symbol of the existence of diverse and independent voices in the global arena," he said. The 26th SCO Leadership Summit brings together 10 member states, 15 partner countries and two observer countries to advance dialogue and cooperation on regional and global issues.

With the membership of 10 countries, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation represents about 25 per cent of global GDP. The SCO countries are developing long-term relations of good-neighbourliness, friendship and cooperation in the spheres of mutual interest based on the universally recognised principles and norms of international law. The main goals are to strengthen mutual trust, friendship and good-neighbourliness, promote multilateral interaction to maintain and ensure peace, security and stability in the region, jointly address new challenges and threats, encourage effective and mutually beneficial cooperation in various spheres and promote economic growth and social and cultural development. (ANI)