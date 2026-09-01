Grammy winner Ricky Kej announces multi-city India Tour 'Damrooh'

Three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej is all set to come up with a multi-city India tour, 'DAMROOH - Dance To The Cosmic Spirit'.

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 14:23 IST
Grammy winner Ricky Kej announces multi-city India Tour 'Damrooh'
Ricky Kej announces Damrooh tour (Image source: Concert team). Image Credit: ANI

Three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej is all set to come up with a multi-city India tour, 'DAMROOH - Dance To The Cosmic Spirit'. The tour will kick off in October 2026 and run till December 2026.

Produced and promoted by live entertainment powerhouse Wizcraft, the multi-city arena tour will be held in Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Chennai. Excited about it, Ricky Kej in a statement said, "Damrooh is not a concert, it is a heartbeat. The Damaru has always represented the primal pulse of creation, and I wanted to build an entire world around that rhythm -- one where orchestral music, nature and technology speak the same language. This tour is deeply personal to me, and doing it in support of UNICEF, alongside artists who have shaped my own musical journey, makes it even more meaningful. I can't wait to bring Damrooh home to India."

Tour Schedule 31st October 2026 - Bengaluru @Terraform Arena

28th November 2026- New Delhi NCR @Leisure Valley Park 5th December 2026- Mumbai @ MMRDA Grounds

Ahmedabad - date and venue to be announced Chennai - date and venue to be announced

Musically, the DAMROOH stage will "function as a singular, living instrument structured across five cosmic forces: orchestral instrumentation, indigenous world sounds, global voices, electronic textures, and the thematic element of nature. The tracklist comprising a mix of reimagined signature works and original compositions will be structurally anchored around the primal rhythm of the Damaru, representing the infinite pulse of nature, consciousness and the living planet." (ANI)

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