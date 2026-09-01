Israeli military says it struck several targets in Gaza
The Israeli military said it struck several targets in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, saying the strikes were aimed at removing threats to its forces.
The Israeli military said it struck several targets in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, saying the strikes were aimed at removing threats to its forces.
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