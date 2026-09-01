London stocks slide as rising gilt yields weigh; Reckitt gains

London's FTSE indexes fell on Tuesday as Middle East tensions pushed global bond yields higher on inflation concerns, while Reckitt Benckiser gained after a favourable U.S. court ruling in a baby formula case.

The export-focused FTSE 100 index dropped 1% ‌to a two-week low of 10,725.6 points by 1019 GMT, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 declined 1.9% and was shy of ‌a one-month low. The midcap index was on track to log its biggest one-day drop since March.