London stocks slide as rising gilt yields weigh; Reckitt gains

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 16:09 IST
London stocks slide as rising gilt yields weigh; Reckitt gains

London's FTSE indexes fell on Tuesday as Middle East tensions pushed global bond yields higher on inflation concerns, while Reckitt Benckiser gained after a favourable U.S. court ruling in a baby formula case.

The export-focused FTSE 100 index dropped 1% ‌to a two-week low of 10,725.6 points by 1019 GMT, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 declined 1.9% and was shy of ‌a one-month low. The midcap index was on track to log its biggest one-day drop since March.

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