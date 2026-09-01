Japan will continue close dialogue with markets, finance minister says on rising yields

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 16:47 IST
Japan will continue close dialogue with markets, finance minister says on rising yields

‌Japanese Finance Minister ​Satsuki Katayama said ‌on Tuesday the government will continue close dialogue with ‌markets, when asked ‌by reporters about the rise in the benchmark 10-year ⁠Japanese government ​bond (JGB) ⁠yield above the key ⁠3% mark overnight.

"Japan will ​continue efforts to simultaneously ⁠achieve strong growth and fiscal ⁠sustainability," ​Katayama said on the sidelines of ⁠the G20 finance leaders' ⁠gathering ⁠in Asheville, North Carolina.

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