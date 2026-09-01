Japan will continue close dialogue with markets, finance minister says on rising yields
Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Tuesday the government will continue close dialogue with markets, when asked by reporters about the rise in the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield above the key 3% mark overnight.
"Japan will continue efforts to simultaneously achieve strong growth and fiscal sustainability," Katayama said on the sidelines of the G20 finance leaders' gathering in Asheville, North Carolina.