UK former PM Starmer to stand down as lawmaker, local newspaper reports
Former British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will stand down as a member of parliament, his local newspaper reported on Tuesday, some six weeks after he resigned from government.
"I will now focus on other things and that will be international affairs including defence, security, trade and technology in a fast-changing world," the Camden New Journal quoted Starmer as saying. The paper did not give a timeframe for when a by-election could be held for Starmer's Holborn and St Pancras seat in north London.
Starmer guided the Labour Party into power in 2024 with the biggest parliamentary majority in Britain's modern history, but failed to connect with voters and steadily lost the support of the public and his party. He was replaced in July by Andy Burnham, who became Britain's seventh prime minister in a decade.