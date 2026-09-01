​Former British Prime ‌Minister Keir Starmer ​will stand down as a member of parliament, ‌his local newspaper reported on Tuesday, some six weeks after he resigned from government.

"I will now focus ‌on other things and that will be international ‌affairs including defence, security, trade and technology in a fast-changing world," the Camden New Journal quoted Starmer as ⁠saying. The ​paper did ⁠not give a timeframe for when a by-election could ⁠be held for Starmer's Holborn and St Pancras ​seat in north London.

Starmer guided the Labour Party ⁠into power in 2024 with the biggest parliamentary majority ⁠in ​Britain's modern history, but failed to connect with voters and steadily lost the support ⁠of the public and his party. He was replaced in ⁠July ⁠by Andy Burnham, who became Britain's seventh prime minister in a decade.