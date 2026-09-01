Cycling-Tronchon claims surprise Vuelta stage 10 victory in chaotic sprint

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 21:10 IST
Cycling-Tronchon claims surprise Vuelta stage 10 victory in chaotic sprint

Bastien Tronchon ​of Groupama-FDJ United ​snatched victory ‌in a ​photo finish on stage 10 of the Vuelta ‌a Espana on Tuesday following a 184.7 km hilly ride through southern Spain. The pace ‌quickened a kilometre before the finish ‌line as Astana's Yevgeni Fedorov broke clear alongside Xabier Azparren of Q36.5, building a brief ⁠lead ​over ⁠the peloton before being caught just before the ⁠finish line and allowing Frenchman Tronchon to ​secure a surprise victory in the final ⁠sprint.

Denmark's Magnus Cort of Uno-X Mobility took ⁠second ​place and Belgian Thibau Nys of Lidl-Trek finished third. Spain's Enric Mas of ⁠Movistar retained the overall leader's red jersey, ⁠finishing ⁠safely in 36th place in the main peloton.

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