Explosions heard in Iran's Bandar Abbas, other areas, state media says
Explosions were heard late on Tuesday in the Iranian port cities of Bandar Abbas and Sirik and on Qeshm island, according to Iranian media.
Explosions were heard late on Tuesday in the Iranian port cities of Bandar Abbas and Sirik and on Qeshm island, according to Iranian media.
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