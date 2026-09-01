Kremlin says Putin, Xi and Trump may hold a trilateral meeting

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 23:12 IST
Kremlin says Putin, Xi and Trump may hold a trilateral meeting

Kremlin aide ‌Yuri Ushakov said ​on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President ‌Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping may hold a trilateral meeting at the next summit ‌of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

Asked on ‌state TV about the possibility of such a meeting, Ushakov said: "This issue was discussed, yes." He said all ⁠three ​leaders were ⁠expected to attend the summit, adding: "And if it turns ⁠out as has been said, then the three of ​them will be able to have a ⁠meeting."

Ushakov was speaking from Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, where ⁠Putin ​and Xi had attended a gathering of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. The White House ⁠did not immediately respond to a request for comment ⁠on ⁠the matter.

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