Kremlin says Putin, Xi and Trump may hold a trilateral meeting

Kremlin aide ‌Yuri Ushakov said ​on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President ‌Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping may hold a trilateral meeting at the next summit ‌of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

Asked on ‌state TV about the possibility of such a meeting, Ushakov said: "This issue was discussed, yes." He said all ⁠three ​leaders were ⁠expected to attend the summit, adding: "And if it turns ⁠out as has been said, then the three of ​them will be able to have a ⁠meeting."

Ushakov was speaking from Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, where ⁠Putin ​and Xi had attended a gathering of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. The White House ⁠did not immediately respond to a request for comment ⁠on ⁠the matter.