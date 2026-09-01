Motor racing-McCullough to join Red Bull F1 team in 2027 as head of racing 

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 23:17 IST
Motor racing-McCullough to join Red Bull F1 team in 2027 as head of racing 

Tom ​McCullough will join ​Red Bull ‌from Aston ​Martin next season and take the role of ‌head of racing, the Formula One team said on Tuesday. McCullough was performance director at ‌Aston Martin, where former Red Bull designer ‌Adrian Newey is principal, and will replace Max Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, the current ⁠head ​of racing ⁠who is moving to McLaren by 2028 at ⁠the latest.

"We're delighted to welcome Tom to ​the team at the beginning of 2027 ⁠and look forward to the wealth of ⁠experience ​and expertise he will bring to the role," Red Bull said. Lambiase's move ⁠was announced in April. McLaren have said the ⁠45-year-old ⁠will have a supporting role to team principal Andrea Stella.

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