Venezuela assembly approves court panel reform

Venezuela's ​National Assembly ​on Tuesday ‌approved an ​increase in the number of ‌committee members who will select the new justices on the country's ‌highest court, part of ongoing ‌talks between the government and the opposition to reform Venezuela's political ⁠system ​ahead ⁠of future elections.

Venezuela’s interim government, which is ⁠backed by the Trump administration, ​and a faction of the ⁠opposition began negotiations in August, where ⁠the ​parties are discussing changes to the Supreme Court, whose ⁠current magistrates are tied to ⁠the ruling ⁠party, as well as reforms to the ‌electoral ‌council.