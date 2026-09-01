Venezuela assembly approves court panel reform
Venezuela's National Assembly on Tuesday approved an increase in the number of committee members who will select the new justices on the country's highest court, part of ongoing talks between the government and the opposition to reform Venezuela's political system ahead of future elections.
Venezuela’s interim government, which is backed by the Trump administration, and a faction of the opposition began negotiations in August, where the parties are discussing changes to the Supreme Court, whose current magistrates are tied to the ruling party, as well as reforms to the electoral council.