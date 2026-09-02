Algerian president names central bank governor as finance minister in reshuffle

​Algerian President ​Abdelmadjid Tebboune appointed ‌Mohamed Lamine ​Lebbou, the central bank governor, ‌as finance minister on Tuesday in a partial cabinet reshuffle. A presidential ‌statement also announced the appointment ‌of Hattab Mohamed as minister of labour, employment and social security, Said ⁠Ali ​Khaldi ⁠as minister of agriculture and Mohamed Bouslimani ⁠as communications minister.

Lebbou's move to ​the finance ministry comes ⁠only months after he was appointed central ⁠bank ​governor by Tebboune in February, replacing Salah Eddine ⁠Taleb. The statement did not indicate who ⁠would ⁠succeed Lebbou at the central bank.