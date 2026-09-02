Algerian president names central bank governor as finance minister in reshuffle
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune appointed Mohamed Lamine Lebbou, the central bank governor, as finance minister on Tuesday in a partial cabinet reshuffle. A presidential statement also announced the appointment of Hattab Mohamed as minister of labour, employment and social security, Said Ali Khaldi as minister of agriculture and Mohamed Bouslimani as communications minister.
Lebbou's move to the finance ministry comes only months after he was appointed central bank governor by Tebboune in February, replacing Salah Eddine Taleb. The statement did not indicate who would succeed Lebbou at the central bank.