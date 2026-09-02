​A Group ‌of 20 joint ​statment reflecting U.S. priorities on ‌reducing global imbalances and sovereign debt restructurings may not be possible due to ‌some remaining differences over language, ‌U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs Erin Browne told Reuters in an interview ⁠on ​Tuesday.

"We've ⁠been working really hard on a ⁠communiqué, but we want to make ​sure that it reflects U.S. ⁠interests and America First priorities, and if ⁠we ​are unable to come to a conclusion, we're comfortable ⁠with that," Browne said, adding that ⁠the ⁠alternative would be to issue a chair's statement on ‌the ‌discussions.