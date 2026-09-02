Some G20 differences remain over imbalances, sovereign debt, US Treasury official says
A Group of 20 joint statment reflecting U.S. priorities on reducing global imbalances and sovereign debt restructurings may not be possible due to some remaining differences over language, U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs Erin Browne told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
"We've been working really hard on a communiqué, but we want to make sure that it reflects U.S. interests and America First priorities, and if we are unable to come to a conclusion, we're comfortable with that," Browne said, adding that the alternative would be to issue a chair's statement on the discussions.