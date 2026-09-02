Soccer-Manchester City sign Ndiaye from Everton

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 01:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 01:45 IST
Soccer-Manchester City sign Ndiaye from Everton

Manchester City's ​rebuild continued on ​Tuesday with the ‌signing of ​Senegal forward Iliman Ndiaye from Everton on a five-year ‌deal, the club confirmed. City paid a reported £65 million ($87.80 million) for the 26-year-old who becomes the club's ‌seventh signing of the summer window following the ‌departure of coach Pep Guardiola.

"I've no doubt City fans will get a thrill seeing him in action for ⁠us," ​Hugo ⁠Viana, City's Director of Football, said in a statement on ⁠Tuesday. "We know this club develops players. We make ​a commitment to every single player we sign ⁠that we will make them better footballers. I am ⁠really ​excited to see the level Iliman can reach in the years ahead because ⁠I know for sure working with (coach) Enzo (Maresca) and his ⁠staff ⁠is going to ensure he becomes a top-class Premier League player."

($1 = 0.7404 pounds)

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