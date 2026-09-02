US Postal Service reviewing whistleblower claims on mail-in voting restrictions
The U.S. Postal Service said Tuesday it is reviewing concerns raised by a whistleblower and Senator Richard Blumenthal that thousands of legal ballots could end up being discarded under proposed restrictions on mail-in voting.
USPS also said the work on the plan has been consistent with court orders. "We welcome thoughtful questions and appropriate oversight, and we are committed to transparency, accountability, and working constructively with election officials, Congress, the courts, and all stakeholders," USPS said in a statement.