US Postal Service reviewing whistleblower claims on mail-in voting restrictions

​The ​U.S. Postal ‌Service said Tuesday ​it is reviewing concerns ‌raised by a whistleblower and Senator Richard Blumenthal that thousands ‌of legal ballots could end ‌up being discarded under proposed restrictions on mail-in voting.

USPS also ⁠said ​the ⁠work on the plan has ⁠been consistent with court orders. "We ​welcome thoughtful questions and appropriate oversight, ⁠and we are committed ⁠to ​transparency, accountability, and working constructively with election officials, ⁠Congress, the courts, and all stakeholders," ⁠USPS ⁠said in a statement.