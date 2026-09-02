Mexico's Sonora cattle crossing to US to reopen next week, union says
(Updates to include context on phased reopening, union quote and Mexican screwworm cases) By Cassandra Garrison
MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 - The Agua Prieta cattle crossing from Sonora into the United States, which resumed trade last week after a more than year-long screwworm-related closure, is expected to reopen on September 8 after exports were temporarily suspended for repairs, the Sonora Regional Livestock Union said on Tuesday. The union said safety issues with a cattle inspection chute used by U.S. Department of Agriculture personnel prompted the August 28 shutdown.
The crossing had resumed exports only days earlier as part of a phased U.S. reopening of Mexican livestock trade following a more than year-long ban over the flesh-eating New World screwworm. The USDA reopened the Douglas, Arizona port to cattle imports from Mexico on August 24 and has said it would next evaluate the reopening of ports in Santa Teresa and Columbus, New Mexico to cattle, bison and horses.
"This situation further underscores our efforts to obtain approval for the opening of the Nogales quarantine facility, which has all the infrastructure necessary to carry out the cattle reception and pre-inspection protocol," the union said in a statement. Mexico has confirmed more than 40,600 cases of screwworm since the start of November 2024, according to government data. Sonora state has confirmed 21 cases.