Venezuela's oil exports almost unchanged at 1.17 million bpd in Aug, data says

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 04:10 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 04:10 IST
Venezuela's oil exports almost unchanged at 1.17 million bpd in Aug, data says

Venezuela's ​oil ​exports remained almost ‌unchanged in ​August at 1.17 million barrels ‌per day (bpd), with a larger flow to India and ‌Europe compensating for lower shipments ‌to the United States, its main market, according to documents and ⁠vessel ​monitoring ⁠data on Tuesday.

Exports of Venezuelan crude ⁠by U.S. major Chevron declined ​slightly to 286,000 bpd in ⁠August from 293,000 bpd the previous ⁠month, ​while exports by global trading houses including Vitol ⁠and Trafigura remained stable at ⁠some ⁠597,000 bpd.

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