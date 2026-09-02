Venezuela's oil exports almost unchanged at 1.17 million bpd in Aug, data says
Venezuela's oil exports remained almost unchanged in August at 1.17 million barrels per day (bpd), with a larger flow to India and Europe compensating for lower shipments to the United States, its main market, according to documents and vessel monitoring data on Tuesday.
Exports of Venezuelan crude by U.S. major Chevron declined slightly to 286,000 bpd in August from 293,000 bpd the previous month, while exports by global trading houses including Vitol and Trafigura remained stable at some 597,000 bpd.