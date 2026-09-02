Russian President Vladimir ​Putin's foreign policy adviser ​Yuri Ushakov ‌will discuss ​humanitarian issues in the Ukraine conflict with papal envoy Cardinal ‌Matteo Zuppi later this month in Russia, Ushakov was quoted by media as saying on Tuesday. "I will receive ‌him at the end of September, and ‌we will specifically talk about Ukrainian matters," Russian news agencies said Ushakov told state television.

"Zuppi has come to ⁠us ​several times. ⁠He mainly deals with humanitarian issues and we will continue ⁠discussing those. Of course, the political side of things ​is involved too. You can’t get around it." Zuppi, ⁠head of the Italian bishops conference, last visited Moscow in ⁠October ​2024 for talks about family reunification, prisoner of war exchanges and prospects for dialogue ⁠about ending the war in Ukraine, launched by Russia's ⁠2022 ⁠invasion of its neighbor.

Zuppi has also held talks in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr ‌Zelenskiy.