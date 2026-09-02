Trump says G20 finance ministers meeting had productive talks
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that "very productive and positive" conversations were held at the G20 finance ministers meeting.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that "very productive and positive" conversations were held at the G20 finance ministers meeting.
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