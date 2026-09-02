Tennis-Fritz beats young compatriot Blanch in easy US Open start
American Taylor Fritz harnessed his mighty serve to roll into the second round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday, beating compatriot Darwin Blanch 6-3 6-2 6-4 in the second match of the day at Arthur Ashe Stadium. A finalist in 2024, Fritz looked right at home in New York against the 18-year-old wildcard, hitting 14 aces to set up a meeting with Mattia Bellucci of Italy.
"It's never easy to come out and play another young American," said Fritz, who had a withering appraisal of his own return game. "He gave me a lot of opportunities with some doubles, with some second serves."
Fritz had a mixed run-up to New York, winning in D.C. before losing his Montreal opener, but he had no issues on Tuesday, as he dropped only one first-serve point in the opening set and got the break in the sixth game. He wore down Blanch's defences in the second set, converting on his fourth break point in the fifth game and again in the seventh, as costly errors began to pile up for the teenager.
Blanch let another shot go past the baseline on break point in the opening game of the third set and Fritz slammed his foot on the gas from there, extinguishing the only two break points he faced in the second game with an ace and a punishing backhand. He sealed it with an unreturnable serve, giving the home fans more reason to cheer after Frances Tiafoe survived a five-set thriller and Ben Shelton recovered from a set down in Monday's night session.
The trio carry the added burden of trying to end a 23-year wait for an American men’s Grand Slam champion on home soil. "As a top American, you have a lot of expectations. It's normal to be nervy," said Fritz.
"And when I saw Ben's first set, like, just makes me feel like, yeah, if it happens, it happens. He regrouped and won the match pretty routinely afterwards, and it kind of gave me the reassurance, hey, if I come out nervy, play a bad first set, no need to panic."